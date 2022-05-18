Carpet cleaner? Snowplow driver? Elementary school students investigate job paths during ‘Careers on Wheels’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It looked more like a street fair than a day at school.

Students at MMCRU had the chance to experience all kinds of large vehicles up close, on the district’s “Careers on Wheels” day.

“So at elementary, this is the best way possible is interacting hands-on seeing tools, seeing the big equipment, seeing how it moves,” said Liz Koenig, the school counselor.

Students were, of course, interested in the larger vehicles. The snowplow, the ice cream truck and the tractors but there was one smaller vehicle that surprised the staff.

“We had steam way cleaners from Paulina come down. And I had numerous children saying that they learned things that they know how to wax their floors now, and that they would like to grow up to be a carpet cleaner someday. And I thought, ‘Wow, that’s amazing,’” said Koenig.

Tatum Pearson, one of the students who participated in “Careers on Wheels,” says the day wasn’t just fun, it was educational too.

“They could discover, like, if they wanted to be that when they grow up, they could learn a little bit about that. And if they do, if they are that when they grow up, they can already know something about it,” said Pearson.

Grayson Ruder, another student, put it simply.

“It was very fun and we learned a lot of things,” said Ruder.

