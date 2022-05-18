Clearing skies to start the day Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As we start our Wednesday morning there are a few lingering showers in southeastern Siouxland, otherwise we are seeing clearing skies across the region as we start the day. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through the morning with a light and variable wind.

As we make our way through the rest of the day today highs will soar into the 80s for many Siouxlanders with sunshine returning by this afternoon. We also will see a light northwestern wind throughout the day today between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will move back in with temperatures falling back into the 50s overnight.

Thursday looks to be another hot and humid day with storm potential by the late afternoon.

