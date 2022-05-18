Advertisement

Early voting begins May 18 for Iowa’s June 7 primary

Lee County auditor Denise Fraise said the board of supervisors set a public hearing to approve new precinct boundaries.(WGEM)
By KUOO Radio
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KUOO) - Wednesday is a key day in kicking off Iowa’s primary election process.

County election offices are now open for early in-person voting from May 18 through June 6.

May 18 is also the first day county auditors can start mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Absentee ballots must be received by your county auditor by 8 p.m. on June 7 to be counted in the primary election.

In-person voting will also be available on the day of the primary election, June 7.

