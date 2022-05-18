Explorer’s open 30th season in Sioux city with 6-5 loss in extras against Lake Country

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After months of anticipation, the Sioux City Explorers returned home to open their 30th season of professional baseball where they took newcomers Lake Country to extra innings and lost in a heartbreaker 6-5. X’s jumped out to an early 4-0 in third and would not score again until the bottom of the 9th to force extra innings.

X’s continue their homestand with the Dockhounds on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park.

