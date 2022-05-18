Isolated storms possible in western Siouxland Wednesday afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a pleasant start to our Wednesday here in the KTIV viewing area. The skies cleared early on this morning leaving us with plenty of sunshine moving into the afternoon hours. Highs today are expected to get into the upper 70s and 80s across the region with a light northwestern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

A marginal risk has been issued for some of our western counties for later today. Some isolated storms are possible with the biggest threats being strong winds and small sized hail. It looks like storms could develop between 2 and 8 PM this evening.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies take over the viewing area with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

Thursday looks to bring more storm chances to Siouxland with highs nearing 90 degrees.

