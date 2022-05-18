Siouxland schools ‘making a difference’ spend day at Arnolds Park Amusement Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some lucky Siouxland students spent their day at Arnolds Park Amusement Park Wednesday. It’s all part of KTIV’s Make a Difference campaign.

Students from Madison Middle School, Holy Cross Blessed Sacrament and Sacred Heart made memories after showing KTIV how they make a difference in their communities.

The day was spearheaded by students and teachers. Schools submitted videos, highlighting what they do in their communities to create a wave.

“We do a lot of things like life team, we have youth groups for our students and we have a lot of other activities like service days where everyone in the school helps out,” said Austin Kathol from Holy Cross Blessed Sacrament.

“The house system was created so everyone belongs. We help clean up the community,” said Janaya Barks from Madison Middle School.

“We’re changing the world by cleaning up pollution,” said Westyn Michalak from Sacred Heart School.

Those three winners came to Arnold’s Park Wednesday for a day of fun before school lets out for summer. But the students know they weren’t just there for a field trip, but rather because they’re Making a Difference in Siouxland.

“We’re a small school, but we try to help the world the best we can,” said Michalak.

Allen Consolidated School District in Nebraska was also a finalist in Making A Difference. They will visit Arnolds Park Amusement Park another day.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.