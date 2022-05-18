Advertisement

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

The pizza will be available to order starting Thursday, but fans can get it Wednesday through a special offer on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return. Taco Bell announced last month that the fan-favorite item would be coming back.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat for a musical inspired by the Mexican pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a structure fire in North Sioux City, SD early Tuesday morning.
Sioux Laundry facility a total loss after early morning fire, officials say
Sioux Gateway Airport
Boutique Air submits proposal to replace air service at Sioux Gateway Airport
Jacob Kenney
Sheriff: Omaha man stole responder’s vehicle after fatal crash near Wisner, NE
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem’s daughter received special treatment in appraisal program, legislative panel finds
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy

Latest News

FILE- In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National Guard...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
The Tops grocery store served an important role.
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without grocery store
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
AP sources: DHS will pause disinformation board
Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open Saturday
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death