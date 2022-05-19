Advertisement

Bishop Heelan eases past SB-L to move into region semi-finals

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After going into half time with an 8-0 lead, the Crusaders just needed two early second half goals to set the mercy rule into place to move on in the post-season 10-0. Eight different Crusaders scored for Heelan in the win, with Trelyn White and Mia Conley each scoring twice.

The Crusaders move on to the Class 1A - Region 1 semi-final where they will host West Sioux on Tuesday, May 24th at Memorial Field. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

