Traffic returning to normal on Highway 20 in Sioux City

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After clearing debris from the roadway, traffic on U.S. Highway 20 eastbound is returning to normal.

At one time, only a single lane was open as crews cleared rocks that spilled onto the highway, causing traffic to be congested. But additional lanes are being opened, allowing traffic to resume.

Delays are still expected in the area as crews finish removing debris.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City is experiencing delays in traffic Thursday afternoon due to debris blocking the roadway.

According to Iowa DOT, Highway 20 eastbound between IA 376 and Exit 1: South Lakeport Street is experiencing delays. Officials say this is because the right lane is blocked by debris.

Map showing the location of the delay on Highway 20 Thursday. (Iowa 511)

Right now, officials say drivers in the area could experience delays of up to 5 minutes due to the blocked roadway.

