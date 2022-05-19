A hot and humid Thursday with a chance of severe storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As we start off our Thursday morning some light rain showers are moving across the viewing area otherwise staying partly cloudy to start the day. Temperatures are near 60 degrees this morning with a light western breeze around 5 miles per hour.

Throughout the day today there is a slight chance of a few showers and even a thunderstorm early on today, with a clearing possible early this afternoon. Highs today are expected to be hot and humid all across Siouxland. Temperatures are expected to get into the 90s with a strong southeastern breeze between 15 and 25 miles per hour. We could see wind gusts throughout the day today nearing 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Later this afternoon and into this evening there is another chance of some isolated thunderstorms developing in mainly central and eastern Siouxland. Right now, many of our far eastern counties are in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather later today, with the majority of northwest Iowa in a Slight Risk for severe weather as well. A Marginal Risk has been issued farther west in Siouxland also. If storms are able to develop they could become strong to severe. The biggest threats for today will be high and damaging winds, hail, and especially in far eastern Siouxland we cannot rule out a couple of tornadoes.

Tonight, lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible early on, eventually turning mostly cloudy with lows dipping into the 50s. It will be a breezy night with a western wind sweeping through the region between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts overnight could reach 35 miles per hour.

As the cold front pushes through Siouxland with the storms later today we will see a bit of a cool down for our Friday. Highs will likely stay in the 60s with strong winds returning as well.

