Nebraska high school state track meet kicks off in Omaha

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the spring sports seasons starting to wrap, we’ve finally reached the state track & field meets that begin this week. Wednesday was day one of the Nebraska events with a whole slew of Siouxland athletes trying to bring home gold.

Starting off in the field with some pole vault action, Zelie Sorensen from O’Neill cleared the 11 foot bar to secure a 6th place finish in Class B.

Over to the throwing, where it was a sister act for Pierce with Senior Jozy Piper launched the discus nearly 130 feet. Her twin sister Elly showing nearly an identical throw on her second attempt. They would go on to get second and third place finishes.

“Competing against each other has always kind of been... Friendly competition. But we know that if one succeeds, the other one is because of it.” Says Elly & Jozy

The Piper sisters weren’t the only ones to place in girls discus class B, as South Sioux’s Nyaluet Diew also made the podium, placing 8th.

Over to the boys shotput, Norfolk’s Daylin Mallory sends the sphere well over 50 foot mark, that’s good enough for 5th in Class A.

To the track for the girls Class B 4x800 race, Pierce’s team anchored by Alexis Sindlear finished their race in just under 10 minutes to earn a third place spot on the podium.

And in the girls Class B100 meter dash, South Sioux City’s Emily Penne finished her heat in 3rd and qualify for the finals on Thursday

