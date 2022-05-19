Advertisement

Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 

Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car Thursday afternoon.

WMC reports the Memphis Police Department was called to a day care where a toddler was left in a vehicle.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Memphis police report their preliminary investigation points to the toddler dying of heat exhaustion.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high in the area, the internal temperature in a car can reportedly reach more than 130 degrees.

A person was detained by police, but authorities did not immediately report if any charges were being filed.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
A look at congested traffic on Highway 20 eastbound at the South Lakeport Exit.
Traffic returning to normal on Highway 20 in Sioux City
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem’s daughter received special treatment in appraisal program, legislative panel finds

Latest News

Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
The white man suspected of carrying out a racist mass shooting Saturday in a Buffalo, New York,...
Buffalo shooting suspect indicted, called 'coward'
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop