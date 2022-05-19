Advertisement

‘Seinfeld,’ Bean Box debut coffee collection based on sitcom’s characters

"Seinfeld" fans can now drink coffees based on characters from the popular '90s sitcom. (Source: Bean Box)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention “Seinfeld” fans: You can now match your favorite coffee flavor with your favorite character from the TV show.

Coffee roaster Bean Box has partnered with the popular ‘90s show to create four curated, artisan blends that embody the show’s characters.

There’s a medium roast called Elaine’s Little Kicks, a dark roast called George’s Serenity Now, and an Ethiopian blend called Kramer’s Giddy Up.

And, of course, there’s the show’s namesake coffee, a Brazilian blend called Jerry’s Diner Blend.

The “Seinfeld” coffee collection is available for a limited time on Bean Box’s website in varying sizes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a structure fire in North Sioux City, SD early Tuesday morning.
Sioux Laundry facility a total loss after early morning fire, officials say
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Jacob Kenney
Sheriff: Omaha man stole responder’s vehicle after fatal crash near Wisner, NE
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem’s daughter received special treatment in appraisal program, legislative panel finds
Sioux Gateway Airport
Boutique Air submits proposal to replace air service at Sioux Gateway Airport

Latest News

The white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed...
Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
Four schools were finalists in KTIV's Making A Difference contest.
Siouxland schools ‘making a difference’ spend day at Arnolds Park Amusement Park