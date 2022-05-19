Advertisement

Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade set for July 1

This year's Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for July 1 at 6 p.m.
This year's Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for July 1 at 6 p.m.(Spectra)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The date has been set for Sioux City’s annual Mardi Gras Parade.

According to a press release, the 2022 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade is set for Friday, July 1.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The route starts at the Tyson Events Center, goes north onto Pierce Street and then east on 4th Street before ending at Iowa Street. The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say the parade will welcome Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park Festival which starts on July 2.

Those interested in registering for the parade can download a registration form at TysonCenter.com or contact the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center at 712-279-4850.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem’s daughter received special treatment in appraisal program, legislative panel finds
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone

Latest News

Speed camera in the 3300 block of Floyd Blvd.
Sioux City police set up speed cameras on Floyd, Hamilton Blvd
Sioux Gateway Airport
Sioux Gateway Airport’s Board of Trustees vote to reject Boutique Air’s proposal to replace SkyWest
Dog Walk Forecast: Oliver & Mikey
Dog Walk Forecast: Oliver & Mikey
Throughout the day today there is a slight chance of a few showers and even a thunderstorm...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Thursday Forecast