Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade set for July 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The date has been set for Sioux City’s annual Mardi Gras Parade.

According to a press release, the 2022 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade is set for Friday, July 1.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The route starts at the Tyson Events Center, goes north onto Pierce Street and then east on 4th Street before ending at Iowa Street. The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say the parade will welcome Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park Festival which starts on July 2.

Those interested in registering for the parade can download a registration form at TysonCenter.com or contact the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center at 712-279-4850.

