Sioux City police set up speed cameras on Floyd, Hamilton Blvd

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department has put up speed cameras at two locations in town.

The first speed kiosk is located in the 3000 block of Floyd Blvd. That is near the Casey’s. There are also notices under the speed limit signs warning of the cameras.

Speed camera in the 3000 block of Floyd Blvd.
Speed camera in the 3000 block of Floyd Blvd.(Sioux City Police Department)

The second location is in the 3300 block of Hamilton Blvd. near Perry Creek Elementary.

Speed camera in the 3300 block of Hamilton Blvd.
Speed camera in the 3300 block of Hamilton Blvd.(Sioux City Police Department)

Sioux City police posted on Facebook saying if you are driving “slightly” over the speed limit, you’re fine. They are meant to trigger for cars excessively speeding.

The department reminds drivers to obey posted speed limits.

