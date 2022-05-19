Sioux Gateway Airport’s Board of Trustees vote to reject Boutique Air’s proposal to replace SkyWest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday morning, the Board of Trustees for Sioux Gateway Airport held a meeting to consider a proposal from Boutique Air to take over air service for SkyWest Airlines.

During the meeting, board members voted to reject Boutique Air’s proposal, and instead decided to vote in favor of SkyWest remaining Sioux Gateway’s air service carrier.

Sioux City staff recommended to the board allowing SkyWest to fly just 7 flights out of Sioux City instead of 12. The board voted in favor of this recommendation.

The Sioux City City Council will also be allowed to have its input in the process, but which airlines stays is up to the federal government. If the Department of Transportation adopts the plan for SkyWest to stay, it would waive a subsidy requirement that the airlines fly at least 12 weekly round trips to Sioux Gateway.

SkyWest, which operates United’s Express Service, earlier this year notified the DOT they planned to leave Sioux Gateway Airport. The city hopes a reduced flight load will allow the airline to remain in operation.

