Siouxland Chamber delegation lobbies lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - Leaders from the Siouxland Chamber are in Washington, D.C. meeting with lawmakers. One of the biggest issues they’re tackling, is the state of the economy.

Wednesday was a marathon day for Siouxland leaders in the nation’s capitol. In the morning, the Siouxland delegation packed a meeting room to ask questions of leaders like Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst. Ernst, acknowledged the group’s concerns. “Childcare, the housing issues the labor shortages,” said Ernst. “There is a lot going on.”

After the meeting, KTIV Washington News Bureau Reporter Jamie Bittner spoke to Ernst about the labor shortage, and problems Siouxland businesses face finding skilled workers.

Her solution? “We count on a number of tech programs, higher education programs,” said Ernst. “But, even going back into the elementary middle schools and the high schools and making sure they are being educated that will put them on a good career path.”

After a long day, the lobbying doesn’t stop when the sun goes down. The delegation continued talking with lawmakers during a Wednesday evening reception. “This is the best way to do it because you bring together civic leaders, business leaders and political leaders,” said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa.

Chamber members say their trip is going as planned “It gives us facetime with the representatives and senators,” said Brian Crichton, Siouxland Chamber Board of Directors Chair. “It gives us an opportunity to present ideas, thoughts, concerns to them. We wouldn’t have this opportunity, this concentrated time with them. it’s really a great opportunity.”

Senator Grassley says he’d like to make federal grants more widely available to help train workers for Iowa jobs.

