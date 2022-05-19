Strong storms possible as a cold front moves through

**Tornado Watch for Emmet County until 10 pm**

Tornado Watch (ktiv)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a hot and windy day and windy day, and when you bring a cold front into the mix there will become a chance of thunderstorms.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Emmet County of the KTIV viewing area until 10 pm.

As a cold front moves through Siouxland, we’ll see a chance of some storms forming along it and those that do form will have the chance of being strong to severe with hail and gusty winds the primary threat although a tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in northeastern Siouxland closer to that Tornado Watch.

As the front pushes to the east, we’ll feel a strong northwest wind start to bring in cooler and less humid air to the region and the showers and thunderstorms will move east.

Quite a few clouds will linger into Friday and it will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

We’ll see a lot of clouds stick with us through the day on Saturday and we could even see a few isolated showers try to develop with highs only in the mid 50s.

We should get the sunshine back on Sunday as we start to warm back up a bit with highs in the mid 60s.

I’ll have a closer look at these storm chances that we’re tracking tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

