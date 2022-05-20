Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Adopt a Graduate

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When students graduate, they might not be able to buy a cap and gown. The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation has something to change that.

Adopt a Graduate is a fundraiser to donate your money to let Sioux City high school graduates walk with their peers. You can give them the cap, the gown, and a tassel.

Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Adopt a Graduate takes place from now until May 28 when the students graduate.

For more information, you can visit the SCPSF Adopt a Graduate website here.

Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Yoga at the Nature Center
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Prom
Around Siouxland: Flywheel Supply Power of the Past
Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Yoga at the Nature Center
