Bishop Heelan, S.C. North boys soccer moving on in post-season

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The IAHSAA regional first round matchups kicked off on Thursday around Siouxland, and playoff pictures are starting to become more clear with the teams that are moving on. With Bishop Heelan’s 10-0 win over Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan, the 10-5 Crusaders will take on 8-5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the Class 2A-1 semi-finals on Monday, May 23rd at Memorial Field.

With their big rivalry win over Sioux City West, the S.C North Stars are also dancing on in the post-season with their 2-0 win over the Wolverines. They have a tough challenge ahead of them as they take on 16-1 Ankeny on the 23rd at 6:30 p.m. You can see results from the rest of Thursday’s game below:

Fort Dodge 0 S.C. East 4 F

Shel. Sib-Ochey 0 Bishop Heelan 10 F

East Sac County 1 Unity Christian 8 F

Missouri Valley 0 Sioux Center 10 F

Denison-Schleswig 2 Storm Lake 6 F

MOC-FV 6 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7 F/PK

Le Mars 2 BH/RV 4 F

S.C. West 0 S.C. North 2 F

Kuemper Catholic 0 Western Christian 7 F

Le Mars 5 S.C. East 8 F

Le Mars 5 S.C. East 12 F

Bishop Heelan 4 CBAL 6 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 11 S.C. West 12 F

Bishop Heelan 4 CBAL 7 F

