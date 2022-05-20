Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies take over Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After strong and severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of Siouxland late last night and early this morning, we will stay mostly cloudy and much cooler throughout the day on Friday. This morning there are a few lingering showers in eastern Siouxland otherwise staying mostly cloudy to start the day with a northern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

This afternoon expects more clouds than sun overhead with highs staying in the 60s for most of the region. The wind will pick up more by this afternoon as well from the west northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Throughout the day today we could see wind gusts between 30 and 35 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will stay cool and cloudy with overnight lows dipping into the mid 40s with a slight chance of a shower or two late in the night.

Looking towards the weekend the cooler weather looks to stick around and welcome a few shower chances as well.

