VIDEO: Deer caught on camera sliding into Carroll recreation center

By CNN
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL, Iowa (CNN) - A wild deer decided to check in on an Iowa rec center on Thursday.

Surveillance video caught the woodland creature sliding through a hallway at the Carroll Recreation Center.

The City’s Facebook page joked the deer was in to sign up for some of its awesome afternoon classes.

The deer jumped through an open window and ended up leaving the same way.

Carroll City officials say the deer needs to knock on the door like everyone else the next time she wants a day pass.

