Five Siouxland communities apply for bike trail grant

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland has submitted its bid for state funding to build a series of bike trails connecting Le Mars, Merrill, Hinton, Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff.

According to the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, over $11 million has been pledged by both private organizations and city governments to fund the project. If the application is accepted, the state of Iowa will contribute another $7 or $8 million as part of a “Destination Iowa” grant.

Chris McGowan, the chamber president, says the trails would bring more tourists to the area.

“So not only is this a huge connecting project, but it also ties in the new state-of-the-art mountain biking trail system that is being added to Cone Park,” said McGowan.

