Iowa High School Track Championships arrive, S.C. North breaks 50 year drought

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been months in the making, but Siouxland athletes have finally arrived in Des Moines for a shot at the podium and to bring home gold in the high school track and field championships!

It had been 50 years before today since the last time a Sioux City 4x800 team had won a state title before the squad of Natnael Kifle, Yemane Kifle, Will Lohr, and Gabe Nash came and threw that stat out the window. They blew their own school record out the window with a race of 7:44.64, and brought home gold while also cracking the top 10 times in the country for the event.

In girls 4A, one of the most talked about athletes at Sioux City West Holly Duax continued her time at the top of the times as she heads to the finals in both the 100m dash and 200m dash with times of 12.23 and 24.52, respectively.

Staying in 4A with the girls 400m, North’s Yanelli Luna ran a personal best 59.25 in her hear and earned her a spot in the finals later this weekend.

Finishing off the morning session with the Boys 1A 400m, Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman kicked it into gear as he finished 2nd in his heat with a time of 49.57, also a personal record, and also moves on to this weekends finals.

