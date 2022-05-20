Advertisement

More Siouxland athletes bring home gold from day two of Iowa Track and Field Championships

Day Two from Iowa HS Track Championships
Day Two from Iowa HS Track Championships(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another day down at the blue oval at Drake Stadium as Siouxland athletes are breaking records and bringing home titles in Des Moines.

We start off the day with the class 1A and 4A events. First off in the girls distance medley class 1A, Lawton-Bronson comes in third place with a final time of 4:21.24 seconds.

Over to the boys 4x200 1A final, MMCRU represents Siouxland finishing 16 overall giving it their all and finishing with a season best time of 1:34:26

Sticking with the boys, Sioux City North continues to impress in the Boys Distance Medley 4A... The North Stars finish 6th overall with a final time of 3:33:56.

Over to the girls long jump in 4A, lots of Siouxlanders representing but Sioux City West dominates. Maya Augustine finishes 6th overall reaching 16-08 for a PR, and Holly Duax does it again. She takes home gold reaching 18-06, And its only her first year doing the long jump.

“It just makes me happy. I wouldn’t be here even if I was as good as I was, if I didn’t enjoy I wouldn’t be here. So just being here with my team and being here with my coaches and family and make them proud as well. Just make myself happy, make myself proud, that’s really just my main motivation.” Says Duax

Finish things off in the field.. for the boys discus 1A.. Justin Olson from George-Little Rock. Takes home the win finishing with a PR of 166 feet.. and he earned a well deserved celebration with family and friends.

“That’s hard work. Happy that god blessed me with a good throw, cause man I was real nervous.” Says Olson

