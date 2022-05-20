Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment rate falls to new record low of 1.9%

(WVLT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to fall.

The Nebraska Department of Labor released unemployment numbers for April 2022.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 1.9% in April, down from 2.0% in March. The April rate is tied with Utah for the lowest unemployment in the country, and is the lowest in the state’s history.

April’s employment reached an all-time high of 1,040,325, with 69 out of 100 adults actively working. The national rate is 60 out of 100 adults employed.

“We saw record-setting state revenues and our highest-ever employment in April,” said Gov. Ricketts. “These strong signs of growth reflect the creation of plentiful great-paying jobs for Nebraskans.”

The national unemployment rate for April 2022 is 3.6%.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A look at congested traffic on Highway 20 eastbound at the South Lakeport Exit.
Traffic returning to normal on Highway 20 in Sioux City
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Speed camera in the 3300 block of Floyd Blvd.
Sioux City police set up speed cameras on Floyd, Hamilton Blvd
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Latest News

Surveillance cameras caught a deer sliding into an Iowa rec center in Carroll.
VIDEO: Deer caught on camera sliding into Carroll recreation center
Surveillance cameras caught a deer sliding into an Iowa rec center in Carroll.
Deer caught on camera sliding into Carroll recreation center
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record
Dog Walk Forecast: Luna
Dog Walk Forecast: Luna