Advertisement

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce not optimistic legislation will get done to solve workforce issues

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland delegation this week made its way to Washington, D.C. and the topic on everyone’s mind was the workforce.

Chris McGowan, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president, says he’s not optimistic lawmakers in Washington can pass meaningful legislation to deal with the issue. He says partisan gridlock will likely prevent any changes.

McGowan says talks surrounding workforce issues often turn into a debate about immigration policy, with no new legislation being passed.

“So there is an awful lot of gridlock in Washington. And anytime you begin to have a conversation or a dialogue about workforce, it inevitably leads into a conversation about immigration reform. And at this time, I did not see our federal government optimistic about immigration reform in the near term,” said McGowan.

McGowan says the delegation also requested support for the 185th Air Refueling Wing, as the unit prepares to receive a new kind of aerial refueling aircraft.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A look at congested traffic on Highway 20 eastbound at the South Lakeport Exit.
Traffic returning to normal on Highway 20 in Sioux City
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Speed camera in the 3300 block of Floyd Blvd.
Sioux City police set up speed cameras on Floyd, Hamilton Blvd
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Latest News

The delegation visited Washington D.C. over the past week
Siouxland delegation visits Washington D.C. to discuss workforce issues
Future Track
Temperatures to stay chilly for the weekend
Some 1,500 voters have case early ballots so far in Woodbury County.
Auditor: Changes in Iowa election laws leading to fewer voters
Five Siouxland communities apply for bike trail grant