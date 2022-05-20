Siouxland Chamber of Commerce not optimistic legislation will get done to solve workforce issues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland delegation this week made its way to Washington, D.C. and the topic on everyone’s mind was the workforce.

Chris McGowan, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president, says he’s not optimistic lawmakers in Washington can pass meaningful legislation to deal with the issue. He says partisan gridlock will likely prevent any changes.

McGowan says talks surrounding workforce issues often turn into a debate about immigration policy, with no new legislation being passed.

“So there is an awful lot of gridlock in Washington. And anytime you begin to have a conversation or a dialogue about workforce, it inevitably leads into a conversation about immigration reform. And at this time, I did not see our federal government optimistic about immigration reform in the near term,” said McGowan.

McGowan says the delegation also requested support for the 185th Air Refueling Wing, as the unit prepares to receive a new kind of aerial refueling aircraft.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.