Temperatures to stay chilly for the weekend

Future Track
Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A powerful cold front moved through Thursday evening and we continue to feel the effects today.

Under a mostly cloudy sky most of our highs were only in the 60s across the area.

The clouds will stick around tonight with just a small chance of a light shower with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Those clouds will be sticking with us on Saturday with just a small chance of a showers as highs only reach the mid to upper 50s.

As those clouds clear out Saturday night, temperatures will really start to drop with lows in the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning with maybe even a bit of frost in the region.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs starting to rebound a bit with highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds return for the start of next week and that will bring a chance of some rain showers as well with highs on Monday very cool in the upper 50s.

I’ll take a closer look at the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

