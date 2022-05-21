Advertisement

Frost Advisory in place Tonight

KTIV MAIN WEATHER 6 PM
KTIV MAIN WEATHER 6 PM
By Austin Haskins
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- If you have any plants or vegetation outdoors, you will want to cover them up tonight or bring them inside as the entirety of Siouxland is under a FROST ADVISORY from 11 PM until 9 AM Sunday. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 30s with clearing skies and light winds.

Sunday looks better with more sunshine, winds remaining on the lighter side and temperatures back into the 60s.

The beginning of the week will feature chances of scattered rain showers each day Monday through Wednesday. The better coverage of rain looks to be on Monday.

Sunshine and warm temperatures return heading towards the end of the week with highs in the 80s Friday.

Memorial Day Weekend as of now is looking decent but there will be a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms at times Friday night through Monday. Temperatures will be mostly in the 80s, so it’ll be a warm one.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after plane crash in Wayne, NE
Two Iowa teens accused of holding girl hostage, sexually assaulting her
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record
Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help,...
KFC employee helps kidnapped woman after she slips him note, police say
Day Two from Iowa HS Track Championships
More Siouxland athletes bring home gold from day two of Iowa Track and Field Championships

Latest News

Future Track
Temperatures to stay chilly for the weekend
This afternoon expects more clouds than sun overhead with highs staying in the 60s for most of...
Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies take over Friday
Severe T-Storm Watch
Strong storms possible as a cold front moves through
Throughout the day today there is a slight chance of a few showers and even a thunderstorm...
A hot and humid Thursday with a chance of severe storms