Frost Advisory in place Tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- If you have any plants or vegetation outdoors, you will want to cover them up tonight or bring them inside as the entirety of Siouxland is under a FROST ADVISORY from 11 PM until 9 AM Sunday. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 30s with clearing skies and light winds.

Sunday looks better with more sunshine, winds remaining on the lighter side and temperatures back into the 60s.

The beginning of the week will feature chances of scattered rain showers each day Monday through Wednesday. The better coverage of rain looks to be on Monday.

Sunshine and warm temperatures return heading towards the end of the week with highs in the 80s Friday.

Memorial Day Weekend as of now is looking decent but there will be a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms at times Friday night through Monday. Temperatures will be mostly in the 80s, so it’ll be a warm one.

