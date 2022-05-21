Magic number down to one as Muskies sneak away with game three 3-2

MADISON, WI (KTIV) - After a back and forth battle down at the Bub Suter’s Arena in Madison, the Muskies walk away with game three and inch closer to Clark Cup glory 3-2. Dylan James opened scoring early in the first with a short-handed goal to go up 1-0, the Capitols quickly came back to tie it up and scored the go-ahead goal with a minute to play in the first.

Late in the second, Ben Doran knotted things up with a rebound goal, and the 2-2 score line would stay the same until late in the third. James finished things off with under four minutes to go to push Sioux City over the edge and come out with the victory.

Muskies go for it all in game four on Saturday again in Madison, puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.