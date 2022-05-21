Advertisement

S.C. East girls soccer moves on with 3-2 win over North despite late comeback

S.C. East moves on with win over North
S.C. East moves on with win over North(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa girls regional play continued tonight with a battle of cross town rivals in Sioux City East hosting the North Stars. Black Raiders jumped out to a 2-1 lead going into the break, they would score one more and hold off a late game comeback by the Stars to move on to the Class 3A-Region 1 semi-finals to play Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln on Tuesday, May 24th at 5:00 p.m.

You can see more regional Siouxland soccer scores below:

CSB

Nebraska 3 North Texas 0 F

SOCC

Spirit Lake 9 Storm Lake 0 F

S.C. North 2 S.C. East 3 F

Shel. Sib-Oche 0 Denison-Sch. 5 F

USHL

Sioux City 3 Madison 2 F

BB

Newell-Fonda 2 Hinton 8 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Iowa teens accused of holding girl hostage, sexually assaulting her
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
A look at congested traffic on Highway 20 eastbound at the South Lakeport Exit.
Traffic returning to normal on Highway 20 in Sioux City
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Muskies win game three 3-2 thank to late goal
Magic number down to one as Muskies sneak away with game three 3-2
Day Two from Iowa HS Track Championships
More Siouxland athletes bring home gold from day two of Iowa Track and Field Championships
Siouxland teams moving on in IAHSAA playoffs
Bishop Heelan, S.C. North boys soccer moving on in post-season
Iowa HS Track Championships kick off
Iowa High School Track Championships arrive, S.C. North breaks 50 year drought