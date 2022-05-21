S.C. East girls soccer moves on with 3-2 win over North despite late comeback
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa girls regional play continued tonight with a battle of cross town rivals in Sioux City East hosting the North Stars. Black Raiders jumped out to a 2-1 lead going into the break, they would score one more and hold off a late game comeback by the Stars to move on to the Class 3A-Region 1 semi-finals to play Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln on Tuesday, May 24th at 5:00 p.m.
You can see more regional Siouxland soccer scores below:
CSB
Nebraska 3 North Texas 0 F
SOCC
Spirit Lake 9 Storm Lake 0 F
S.C. North 2 S.C. East 3 F
Shel. Sib-Oche 0 Denison-Sch. 5 F
USHL
Sioux City 3 Madison 2 F
BB
Newell-Fonda 2 Hinton 8 F
