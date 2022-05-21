S.C. East girls soccer moves on with 3-2 win over North despite late comeback

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa girls regional play continued tonight with a battle of cross town rivals in Sioux City East hosting the North Stars. Black Raiders jumped out to a 2-1 lead going into the break, they would score one more and hold off a late game comeback by the Stars to move on to the Class 3A-Region 1 semi-finals to play Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln on Tuesday, May 24th at 5:00 p.m.

You can see more regional Siouxland soccer scores below:

CSB

Nebraska 3 North Texas 0 F

SOCC

Spirit Lake 9 Storm Lake 0 F

S.C. North 2 S.C. East 3 F

Shel. Sib-Oche 0 Denison-Sch. 5 F

USHL

Sioux City 3 Madison 2 F

BB

Newell-Fonda 2 Hinton 8 F

