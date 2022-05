WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne Mayday STOL Drag Race has been cancelled for Friday night.

According to Mayday STOL Drag Race Facebook page, all events have been cancelled to an onsite incident. They also recommend to stay out of the area.

The Mayday STOL Drag Race did not disclose the details of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.