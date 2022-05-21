Advertisement

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders.

Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.

Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades.

The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.

