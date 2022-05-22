Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes RibFest Roadside

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Camp High Hopes is hosting a pork rib drive through.

Ribfest Roadside is a chance to buy packages of pork ribs. The drive through is a way to save some money on ribs.

Camp High Hopes RibFest Roadside takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday June 4 in Sioux City.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit their website here and their Facebook page here.

