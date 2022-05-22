Advertisement

CHAMPIONS! Muskies win Clark Cup Title in OT thriller for first time since 2002

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, WI (KTIV) - After a back and forth series, the Sioux City Musketeers won game four needed to become the USHL Clark Cup champions!

Saturday night the Muskies faced off against the Madison Capitols in the fourth game in the championship series. The Muskies came into the game 2-1 in the series and were able to secure the win a 2-1 overtime victory over the Capitols. Nick Pierre was the savior for the Muskies in the extra period with a quick goal to seal the deal.

With this victory, the Muskies have won their first title since 2002.

Be sure to tune in to News 4 at Ten for highlights of the game.

