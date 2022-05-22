NTSB and FAA continue to investigate fatal plane crash in Wayne, Neb.

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened in Wayne, Nebraska Friday night.

Authorities say the pilot, the only person on board, died in the accident.

The flying community is still looking for answers as to what happened Friday night, as a plane came down, in what authorities call a “stall spin” accident.

Investigations continue, however KTIV has learned new information about if this crash was related to the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

“So when the incident happened, the racing was not was not happening, the racing had been finished. Due to the winds. And for the safety protocol that is in place for them, racing stops,” said Travis Meyer, Wayne Municipal Airport Authority President.

The pilots could continue to fly if they chose to do so. It was a decision based off of their own skill level and expertise, and several pilots did continue to fly.

“It was 100% their decision. And a lot of them did decide to fly, they come here to fly, they love to fly, they have a passion for flying. And, and so yes, they they did but as far as the drag race portion was done, and everything was down,” said Meyer.

All remaining events for the MayDay STOL drag races have been canceled, but the pilot community continues to stand together.

“The pilot community truly is a family. It’s great in the high times, and in the low times everybody just hugs even harder,” said Meyer.

The National Transportation Safety Board, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene at the Wayne Airport to conduct investigations. These investigations could take up to six months until full details are released.

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.