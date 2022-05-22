Sioux City Knights send off 12 Athletes to Special Olympics

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday, local Special Olympians were thrown a send off party as they head to Nationals.

This is biggest class that Sioux City is sending, as 12 athletes from the Knights will be joining Team Iowa as they get ready to go off on their adventure to Orlando, Florida for the 2022 USA Special Olympic Games.

For the last week, the team has been in Ames competing in the state-wide Iowa Summer Games in order to make the national team.

These decorated members will be some of 4,000 participants at the games in the sunshine state, and they have certainly done their part to make their community, and themselves, proud.

“Very proud of myself, and it’s an honor,” said Amanda Bride, an athlete for the Knights who will be competing in powerlifting at this year’s games. “Makes me feel very special, and again, I am very honored to go.”

The Knights along with Team Iowa will hit the road on June 4th for Orlando, and will be there from the 6th until the 11th.

