Advertisement

Sioux City Knights send off 12 Athletes to Special Olympics

By Nick Reis and Austin Tanner
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday, local Special Olympians were thrown a send off party as they head to Nationals.

This is biggest class that Sioux City is sending, as 12 athletes from the Knights will be joining Team Iowa as they get ready to go off on their adventure to Orlando, Florida for the 2022 USA Special Olympic Games.

For the last week, the team has been in Ames competing in the state-wide Iowa Summer Games in order to make the national team.

These decorated members will be some of 4,000 participants at the games in the sunshine state, and they have certainly done their part to make their community, and themselves, proud.

“Very proud of myself, and it’s an honor,” said Amanda Bride, an athlete for the Knights who will be competing in powerlifting at this year’s games. “Makes me feel very special, and again, I am very honored to go.”

The Knights along with Team Iowa will hit the road on June 4th for Orlando, and will be there from the 6th until the 11th.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after plane crash in Wayne, NE
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
NTSB and FAA continue to investigate fatal plane crash in Wayne, Neb.
Two Iowa teens accused of holding girl hostage, sexually assaulting her
Wind turbine plants close in Kansas and Iowa
Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Latest News

Muskies claim Clark Cup Title
CHAMPIONS! Muskies win Clark Cup Title in OT thriller for first time since 2002
S.C. East moves on with win over North
S.C. East girls soccer moves on with 3-2 win over North despite late comeback
Muskies win game three 3-2 thank to late goal
Magic number down to one as Muskies sneak away with game three 3-2
Day Two from Iowa HS Track Championships
More Siouxland athletes bring home gold from day two of Iowa Track and Field Championships