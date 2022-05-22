Siouxland community runs to provide access to clean water

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders gathered Saturday morning at Miracle League Park to run or walk a 6k to raise money for a bigger cause.

The World Vision Global 6k Run is an event hosted by Sunnybrook Community Church every year. The run raises money to provide access to clean water to communities across the world.

In some communities, a child may have to walk six kilometers to get access to water. Saturday’s event was all about having fun while raising awareness.

“So the average that a kid walks is six kilometers each day to just simply get access to clean water. So we’re out here raising money and raising awareness for that. And when our participants registered, it actually provided access to clean water for at least one child,” said Amanda Brophy, Sunnybrook Community Church Missions Director.

There were about 65 participants at the event Saturday morning.

Everyone had the chance to walk or run along the trail and cheer each runner on as they came across the finish line.

