Advertisement

Two killed after second night of Lincoln shootings

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.(Jacob Elliott)
By Bill Schammert
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were responding to a 911 from a victim reporting he’d been shot.

Once Lincoln Police got to the residence, two people were found deceased inside, police said in a Facebook post. The male victims are 26 and 42 years old.

Shortly after the original call, a third shooting victim arrived at a local hospital. The 19-year-old male is in serious, but stable condition, police said. Investigators are still working to determine if the shootings are related.

As of 7:15 a.m., no suspects were in custody, however Lincoln Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

This marks six people shot over the weekend. Police responded to reports of three people shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday morning.

It’s been a violent stretch of days in Lincoln. Lincoln Police also reported the first homicide of the year on Thursday morning. Three people have been arrested in that investigation.

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.(Jacob Elliott)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after plane crash in Wayne, NE
Two Iowa teens accused of holding girl hostage, sexually assaulting her
Wind turbine plants close in Kansas and Iowa
Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Latest News

KTIV MUSKIES CHAMPS! 5-21-22
KTIV MUSKIES CHAMPS! 5-21-22
Muskies claim Clark Cup Title
CHAMPIONS! Muskies win Clark Cup Title in OT thriller for first time since 2002
Wayne Plane Crash Update 10pm
Wayne Plan Crash Update