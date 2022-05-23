Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance 1st Sioux City Pride Parade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The first ever Pride Parade is going to roll through Sioux City.

The Sioux City Pride Parade is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ members of Siouxland.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance 1st Sioux City Pride Parade takes place on Thursday June 2nd at six p.m. at 4th Street in Sioux City.

If any information is needed, you can visit the Siouxland Pride Alliance Facebook page here.

