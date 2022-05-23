A few showers possible Monday afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a cool and calm start to our work week here in Siouxland. This morning lows dipped into the upper 30s and low 40 across the region with a light southern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

As we move into the afternoon, there is more cloud cover to the west and east, but central Siouxland is seeing some sunshine as we near the noon hour. Temperatures are into the upper 50s and low 60s as we approach 12 PM. Highs today are expected to stay in the mid 60s with a southeastern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Rain chances move into Siouxland later this afternoon, first in western Siouxland, and then becoming more widespread across the viewing area as we approach this evening.

Tonight, expect lingering showers and temperatures back into the 40s.

More rain chances and cooler temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Find out more on what this week has in store for us on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.