Good chances of rain move into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We didn’t see much sunshine today as skies became cloudy and highs only got into the 60s.

Tonight these clouds will stay and could bring a few isolated showers into the area into morning hours Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Those small chances of showers become much better as the afternoon goes along as a big area of rain will be moving in from the south with highs getting into the low 60s before the rain begins.

Rain will stay widespread throughout the overnight hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows getting into the upper 40s.

Wednesday stays cloudy and cool with the best chances of rain during the first half of the day with more isolated showers possibly lingering into Wednesday evening.

Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 50s.

As that system moves away Wednesday night, we’ll see clearing by Thursday and that’s when the warming will begin with highs near 70.

Tune in to your Storm Team 4 forecast to see if this warming trend continues into your Memorial Day weekend.

