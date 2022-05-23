Emmet Co. man in custody following alleged armed robbery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Estherville, IA man is in custody following an alleged armed robbery.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Elias De Jesus for first-degree robbery Sunday evening.

The Estherville Police Department reports it received a call from a person alleging they were held at gunpoint and robbed near the 4th street boat ramp. Officers investigated, identifying De Jesus as the alleged suspect.

According to a press release, the HEAT tactical team arrived at De Jesus’s home and attempted to get him to comply with their orders. The team then breached the home, taking De Jesus into custody on a first-degree robbery charge. He remains at the Emmet County Law Enforcement Center on a $25,000 bond.

Authorities also searched De Jesus’ home and vehicle. According to the Estherville Chief of Police, the investigation is open and additional charges may be filed.

