Muskies celebrate Clark Cup Title win with “Champions live forever” teammate mentality

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A dream 20 years in the making, came true last night for the Sioux City Musketeers, as they brought home their first Clark Cup title back to Sioux City for the first time since 2002. But something like this, especially for this team, means way more than engraving your name on the side of a trophy. It means that they came together as a team, friends, brothers, and did something that seemed too good to be true.

After the ice settled, and the cheers slowed, and the excitement calmed, head coach Luke Strand had few words to say, but knew that by the end of it there wasn’t going to be just one single M-V-P, but a unit of M-V-Ts.

“Most Valuable Teammate. They were the best teammates, they loved each other, they were out-loving anything that they do together. Together forever and never apart now.” Says Strand

Even though the award couldve been handed out to just about anyone on the team, fittingly so, the net-minder himself Alex Tracy secured the Clark Cup Finals MVP trophy. It’s been a ride for the Minnesota State commit, but it was a ride that won’t soon forget because he had his boys at his side.

“Champions live forever, we’re going to remember this for the rest of our lives. No one really remembers the team that doesn’t get it done, no matter how far you go, but the team that does, it brings you even closer. I mean we’re an unbelievably close team, and this just puts the stamp on it.” Says Tracy

The Muskies will be having a celebration Monday night at the Tyson Events Center out in the parking lot for all fans to join. It’s slated to start at 5:00 p.m.

