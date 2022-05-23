Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - An officer in northwest Iowa has been charged for allegedly striking a 6-year-old in a hit-and-run accident while off-duty.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in Cherokee. The incident occurred at the intersection of North Roosevelt and Indian Street, which is near a local baseball park and the area middle school.

The patrol says 52-year-old Michael McGee, an off-duty officer for the Cherokee Police Department, was driving a pickup northbound on North Roosevelt when he struck a 6-year-old girl in the crosswalk of the intersection. The crash report says McGee left the scene after striking the girl.

The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her current condition has not been released.

Officials with the patrol say McGee will face charges of leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident. The incident is still under investigation.

