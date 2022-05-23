Rain chances move in to start the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is a chilly start to our Monday here in Siouxland. Lows this morning are staying in the low to mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies overhead. The wind is light to start the day as well mainly from the southeast around 5 miles per hour.

Throughout the day today we look to stay mostly cloudy with rain chances moving in by this afternoon. Highs will stay on the cooler side in the low to mid 60s across the KTIV viewing area. Winds will gradually pick up from the southeast between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, rain chances will wrap up early on leaving us mostly cloudy overnight. Lows are expected to dip back into the 40s with a light east northeastern wind.

Tomorrow looks to be another cool and rainy day in Siouxland.

