Strong seventh inning propels Cougars past X’s 7-6

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Heading into the seventh inning on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, the Explorers we’re ahead by a pretty sizeable 5-1 lead. After some fielding errors and costly pitching mistakes, Kane County was able to put six runs on the board to take a 7-5 lead. The X’s struck again in the bottom half of the inning off the bat of Chase Harris, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cougars got the win 7-6.

X’s head on the road to take on Lincoln for three days on Tuesday, before returning home on Friday to host Fargo-Morehead at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.