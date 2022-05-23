Advertisement

Strong seventh inning propels Cougars past X’s 7-6

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Heading into the seventh inning on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, the Explorers we’re ahead by a pretty sizeable 5-1 lead. After some fielding errors and costly pitching mistakes, Kane County was able to put six runs on the board to take a 7-5 lead. The X’s struck again in the bottom half of the inning off the bat of Chase Harris, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cougars got the win 7-6.

X’s head on the road to take on Lincoln for three days on Tuesday, before returning home on Friday to host Fargo-Morehead at 7:05 p.m.

