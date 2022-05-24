2 teens injured in vehicle rollover near Norfolk, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A single-vehicle rollover accident in northeast Nebraska sent two teenagers to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 12:40 p.m. on Old Highway 8 southeast of Norfolk. The sheriff’s office says an eastbound car lost control on the gravel road and rolled. A female passenger was ejected from the vehicle, while the driver reportedly fled the scene on foot before being found less than a mile away from the scene.

Authorities say the passenger, 16-year-old Jasmine Porter of Ainsworth, Nebraska, was sent to an Omaha hospital by helicopter. The driver, 16-year-old Jonathan Russell of Norfolk, was first transported to a local hospital before being transferred to Omaha.

Right now, authorities are unsure if Russell was ejected from the vehicle like Porter. Speed was a contributing factor to the accident, and seat belts were not in use. The vehicle is a total loss and it took authorities over an hour to clear the scene.

Russell has been charged with careless driving, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, no operators license and a probation violation.

