Advertisement

23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal neglect after 23 dogs, five cats and four dead dogs were removed from an Alta Vista residence on Monday.(Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Iowa says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal neglect after 23 dogs, five cats and four dead dogs were removed from a residence Monday.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the animal neglect happened at an Alta Vista home in the 1600 block of 130th Street.

Deputies said they conducted a four-day investigation after receiving a report of the neglect on May 18. The property’s owner, Dianne Williams, voluntarily surrendered all the animals on the property on Monday.

The dogs and cats have been turned over to the custody of the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo. Additionally, geese, ducks and chickens were found at the property. Officials are still working to find placement for them.

No arrests have been made. Criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Elias M. De Jesus, 23, of Estherville, IA is charged with first degree robbery after allegedly...
Emmet Co. man in custody following alleged armed robbery
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot killed in Wayne Municipal Airport crash was a ‘passionate aviator’
Juventino Salazar Pena
Man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children pleads not guilty

Latest News

A rollover accident Monday left two teenagers injured.
2 teens injured in vehicle rollover near Norfolk, NE
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue
Police: 8-year-old riding bicycle hit by SUV in Storm Lake, IA
For the first time in 60-years when Nebraska gets their first score of a home football game...
No balloons for Husker games this fall