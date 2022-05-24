Advertisement

Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Elias M. De Jesus, 23, of Estherville, IA is charged with first degree robbery after allegedly...
Emmet Co. man in custody following alleged armed robbery
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot killed in Wayne Municipal Airport crash was a ‘passionate aviator’
Juventino Salazar Pena
Man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children pleads not guilty

Latest News

A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
Woman recalls shooting, killing intruder at Florida home
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage
News cameras were rolling as the suspect jumped into the truck, and several firefighters...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire